The Shops at Wailea announces July live music lineup

The versatile Maui band Nevah Too Late kicks off Wailea Wednesdays at The Shops at Wailea on July 2, 2025. Courtesy photo

The Shops at Wailea will continue its series of free live performances throughout July, featuring a mix of Hawaiian music, jazz and award-winning artists in its open-air venue.

Wailea Wednesdays, held weekly from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at the lower-level performance area, will feature the following local musicians:

July 2 : Nevah Too Late

: Nevah Too Late July 9 : Larry Endrina

: Larry Endrina July 16 : Rama Camarillo

: Rama Camarillo July 23 : Max Angel

: Max Angel July 30: Myja Bayle

Jazz at The Shops returns on Saturday, July 5, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. with a live performance by Phil and Angela Benoit.

The center’s signature concert series, Ke Kani Hone o Wailea, takes place Friday, July 18, from 5:30 to 7 p.m., featuring multi-Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award winner Mark Yamanaka, known for his powerful vocals and heartfelt mele.

The Shops at Wailea offers free concerts in its performance area. PC: The Shops at Wailea

All events are open to the public. For more details, visit theshopsatwailea.com.