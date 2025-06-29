The Shops at Wailea announces July live music lineup
The Shops at Wailea will continue its series of free live performances throughout July, featuring a mix of Hawaiian music, jazz and award-winning artists in its open-air venue.
Wailea Wednesdays, held weekly from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at the lower-level performance area, will feature the following local musicians:
- July 2: Nevah Too Late
- July 9: Larry Endrina
- July 16: Rama Camarillo
- July 23: Max Angel
- July 30: Myja Bayle
Jazz at The Shops returns on Saturday, July 5, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. with a live performance by Phil and Angela Benoit.
The center’s signature concert series, Ke Kani Hone o Wailea, takes place Friday, July 18, from 5:30 to 7 p.m., featuring multi-Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award winner Mark Yamanaka, known for his powerful vocals and heartfelt mele.
All events are open to the public. For more details, visit theshopsatwailea.com.