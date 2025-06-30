Hawaiʻi Department of Health launches Healthy Brain Tracker

PC: Hawaiʻi Department of Health

In recognition of Alzheimer’s & Brain Awareness Month, the Hawaiʻi Department of Health’s Executive Office on Aging is encouraging adults of all ages to take proactive steps to protect and maintain their brain health.

More than 7 million Americans age 65 and older are currently living with Alzheimer’s disease. In Hawaiʻi, an estimated 35,000 residents are affected – a number believed to be underreported. Research shows that changes in the brain associated with Alzheimer’s can begin 20 years or more before symptoms appear, underscoring the importance of early intervention and brain-healthy habits throughout life.

As part of the Hawai‘i 2035: State Strategic Plan on Alzheimer’s Disease and Related Dementias, the Executive Office on Aging is proud to announce the launch of the Healthy Brain Tracker, a new interactive online tool that monitors key trends in:

Brain health

Cognitive decline

Dementia prevalence

Risk factors for dementia

Dementia Caregiving

The tracker is designed to inform the public, support policy development, and strengthen public health initiatives by providing real-time, localized data to drive awareness and action on memory-related conditions.

The Department of Health extends its appreciation to the University of Hawaiʻi Center on Aging, the Hawaiʻi Health Data Warehouse, the Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System (BRFSS) team at the Chronic Disease Prevention and Health Promotion Division, the Building Our Largest Dementia Infrastructure (BOLD) grant, and the Hawaiʻi Dementia Initiative Data Action Team for their contributions to this effort.

To explore the Healthy Brain Tracker, visit www.hawaiihealthmatters.org