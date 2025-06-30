Kama’aina Exclusive event at Twin Falls celebrates Maui residents, July 5

File photo (2018): Twin Falls parking area. (PC: HHR)

Friends of Twin Falls is inviting Hawaiʻi residents to a special Kamaʻāina Exclusive event on Saturday, July 5, at Wailele Farms—commonly known as Twin Falls. The event is part of a monthly series held on the first Saturday of each month, beginning at 7 a.m., and is open to local residents with a valid Hawaiʻi driver’s license.

The July event features live music by Uncle Wayne and the Howling Dogs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Maui Humane Society will be on-site with adoptable dogs, and the Maui Invasive Species Committee will offer educational outreach. Additional activities include a keiki exchange hosted by ʻOhana Strong HI, free books and a community venison distribution by Maui Nui Venison.

Friends of Twin Falls is a nonprofit organization offering free educational opportunities for Maui’s youth. The event is free to attend, and everyone is welcome, provided they meet the kamaʻāina requirement. For more information, contact friendsoftwinfalls@gmail.com.