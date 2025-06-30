Kupu calls for conservation leaders on Maui, Hawaiʻi Island, Oʻahu, and Kaua’i

Kupu Program Applications now open for hands-on experiences on Kauaʻi, Molokaʻi, Oʻahu, Maui, or Hawaiʻi Island.

Kupu, Hawai‘i’s leading youth-focused conservation and environmental education nonprofit, is now accepting applications for the Conservation Leadership Development Program. The deadline to apply is July 18, 2025.

CLDP is a paid, entry-level program for early professionals (ages 17+) interested in launching careers in environmental and cultural stewardship. Applicants are reviewed by a variety of host sites—partner organizations throughout Hawai‘i and the Pacific—and are selected based on how well their goals and interests align with the organization’s mission and projects.

CLDP terms are between six months to one year with focuses in ornithology, botany, natural and aquatic resource management, marine biology, Hawaiian cultural studies, agricultural science, and more.

CLDP host sites for this term include:

Maui

The Nature Conservancy Maui Marine Program

National Tropical Botanical Garden, Kahanu Garden and Preserve

San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance, Maui Bird Conservation Center

Hawaiʻi Island

Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park

Pa’auilo Elementary and Intermediate School

Oʻahu

Grow Good Hawaiʻi

Hiʻipaka LLC, Waimea Valley

Hawaiʻi Technology Academy

Saint Louis School, Palolo Stream Project

Harold L. Lyon Arboretum

Kauaʻi

DLNR DOFAW Nēnē Program

National Tropical Botanical Garden, Limahuli Garden and Preserve

The Nature Conservancy Kauaʻi Terrestrial Program

U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Kauaʻi National Wildlife Refuge Complex

CLDP participants receive a bi-weekly living allowance, health insurance, and upon term completion, an education award up to $7,395, as well as access to the Kupu Pathways program, which offers a kick-start to college (no transcripts needed) through Arizona State University.