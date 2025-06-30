Maui Surf Forecast for July 01, 2025

Shores Tonight Tuesday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 West Facing 3-5 2-4 2-4 2-4 South Facing 4-6 3-5 3-5 3-5 East Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.2 feet 06:23 PM HST. Low 0.6 feet 01:43 AM HST.

TUESDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.1 feet 07:13 AM HST. Low 0.8 feet 11:46 AM HST. Sunrise 5:48 AM HST. Sunset 7:11 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Small, long period S swell filling in today will hold through tomorrow with surf peaking near the summertime average for S shores. A smaller long period S swell then advances through area waters toward the end of this week bringing a slight boost to surf. Surf along E shores matches trade wind trends, subsiding and remaining small this week then increasing this weekend. Surf along N shores remains seasonally tiny through the period.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD