Community encouraged to attend Central Maui Community Plan Open House events July 17, 19

Central Maui. PC: County of Maui event flyer.

Community members are encouraged to attend open house informational sessions for the Central Maui Community Plan update from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 17, or from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 19, 2025, at the University of Hawai‘i Maui College, Pilina Event Center in Kahului. Each session will offer the same content and format; two options are provided to accommodate varying schedules.

Residents will have the opportunity to learn about newly developed topics and participate in a hands-on Community Design Workshop during the open houses, which are facilitated by the County of Maui Department of Planning.

“The Central Maui Community Plan Update will embody the community’s values and aspirations for protecting, guiding and shaping the region’s growth for today and generations to come,” Planning Director Kate Blystone said. “We rely on residents and local experts to share their manaʻo so we can build a plan that truly reflects and serves the needs of the community.”

The Central Maui Community Plan will update and replace the existing 2002 Wailuku-Kahului Community Plan. The update process involves community meetings and workshops, followed by review from the Community Plan Advisory Committee and the Maui Planning Commission. The final plan will then be considered and adopted by ordinance through the Maui County Council.

For general planning information, call 808-270-7735 or visit www.mauicounty.gov/planning.