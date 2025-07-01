County to host free events in July for National Park and Recreation Month

File (2023): Fourth-grade students learn how to dink the pickleball. (PC: MTPA)

The County of Maui Department of Parks and Recreation will celebrate National Park and Recreation Month in July by offering a series of free, family-friendly events on Maui, Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi.

The celebration includes movie nights and recreational activities designed to bring community members together.

Outdoor movie schedule

All movie screenings begin at sunset, except where noted. Attendees are encouraged to bring snacks, nonalcoholic beverages, low-back chairs and blankets.

Maui

July 11 – South Maui: Kamaole Beach Park III in Kīhei (“Moana 2”)

July 12 – East Maui: Hāna Ballpark Multipurpose Field (“Mufasa: The Lion King”)

July 16 – West Maui: Lahaina Civic Center Amphitheater (“Sonic 3”)

July 18 – Upcountry: Mayor Eddie Tam Memorial Complex (field below Eddie Tam in Makawao) (“Inside Out 2”)

July 25 – Central Maui: War Memorial Complex (field below Coach Soichi Sakamoto Pool in Wailuku) (“A Minecraft Movie”)

Molokaʻi

July 11 – Mitchell Pauole Center (“The Wild Robot”)

Lānaʻi

July 11 – 6:30 p.m. at Lānaʻi Park Complex Gymnasium (“Mufasa: The Lion King”)

Community activities

In addition to movie nights, other DPR events include:

Maui

Beginner’s Pickleball Clinic: July 18 from 8 to 9:30 a.m. at the War Memorial Complex tennis courts

Lānaʻi

Family Kickball: July 16 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Lānaʻi Park Complex Little League Field

National Park and Recreation Month is an initiative of the National Recreation and Park Association. The annual observance highlights the essential role of parks and recreation in building strong, vibrant and resilient communities. Agencies across the country mark the occasion with events and programming.

For more information about the events, including movie titles, schedules and contact information for each event, visit the DPR’s Recreation and Support webpage at www.mauicounty.gov/412.