Gov. Green enacts state budget

Gov. Josh Green, M.D., on Monday signed House Bill 300 (Act 250), the Executive Biennium Budget that funds critical state operations and supports the sustainability and development of our state through capital improvement projects (CIP).

The budget appropriates $19.8 billion across all means of financing in fiscal year 2026 and $19.7 billion in fiscal year 2027, including $10.53 billion in general funds in fiscal 2026 and $10.58 billion in fiscal 2027.

For CIP, the budget allocates $3.3 billion across all means of financing in fiscal 2026 and $2.3 billion in fiscal year 2027. To support statewide construction projects, the budget includes $1.4 billion in general obligation bonds for fiscal 2026 and $432 million for fiscal 2027.

“This budget is a tremendous undertaking for my administration, a framework that represents more than just numbers, but a tool that ultimately propels our state forward through the funding of essential initiatives,” said Green. “With federal funding cuts looming, our state cannot afford to work in silos. This budget reflects the collaboration between our legislators and our departments to prioritize critical funding efforts for the betterment of our people and for the health and stability of our state’s budget.”

Due to ongoing uncertainty in federal funding, coupled with the reduced projections provided by the Hawai‘i Council on Revenues, the governor line-item vetoed $110 million across the fiscal biennium, representing less than half a percent of the roughly $40 billion state budget. These reductions aid in maintaining a balanced budget to ensure continued commitment to the most crucial funding obligations in the state. Exercising fiscal prudence is necessary to stabilize the state budget and a critical, comprehensive analysis of the cuts was conducted to sensibly use state resources. Each line-item veto took into consideration each department’s capacity and feasibility to fulfill projects, as well as the availability of other funding sources to sufficiently support vetoed items.

HB 300 allocates funding to further our state’s top-of-mind priorities in addition to Governor Green’s administrative commitments, including housing and homelessness, keiki education, climate and environmental resilience and health initiatives for our ‘ohana.

Budgetary highlights of HB 300 include funding for the following: