Kīhei man reported missing after failing to return from a walk on Monday afternoon

Gerald Boiani. PC: (2020) Maui Police Department

The Maui Police Department requests the public’s assistance with any information on the whereabouts of Gerald Boiani, 74, of Kīhei.

Boiani was reported missing by a concerned acquaintance on Tuesday, July 1, 2025, after he failed to return home from a walk. He requires medication, which adds urgency to his situation. He was last seen on Monday, June 30, 2025, around 1 p.m. when he left his Kīhei residence in the area of Luluka Place for a walk.

Boiani has no vehicle, and attempts to reach him have been unsuccessful, as his cell phone is turned off.

Boiani is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs about 145 pounds, and is currently bald with brown eyes. He was last seen wearing black and grey shorts and an unknown colored shirt.

Anyone with information regarding Boiani’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Maui Police Department non-emergency number at 808-244-6400. If it is an emergency, dial 911 and refer to MPD report No. 25-019085.