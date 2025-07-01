Nighttime pavement marker work in East Maui, Upcountry and North Kīhei, July 2-3

Hāna Highway, road work. Photo by Wendy Osher.

The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies highway users of lane and shoulder closures during night work this week on Hāna Highway (Route 36), Haleakalā Highway (Route 377) and North Kīhei Road (Route 310).

Crews will be conducting pavement marker work in various areas beginning at 9 p.m. on Wednesday, July 2 through 6 a.m., Thursday, July 3.

Hāna Highway

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The westbound lane on Hāna Highway in between mile marker 10.2 and 10.5 in the vicinity of Māliko Gulch will be closed from 9 p.m., Wednesday, July 2 until 12 a.m., Thursday, July 3. Traffic will be alternated in the open lane.

Haleakalā Highway

The right shoulder on Haleakalā Highway in the westbound direction at mile marker 5.5 in the vicinity of the intersection with Old Haleakalā Highway will be closed at 12 a.m. to 3 a.m., Thursday July 3. Traffic will be maintained in both directions with a lane shift.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

North Kīhei Road

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The southbound lane on North Kīhei Road at mile marker 3, in the vicinity of Maui Canoe Club, will be closed from 3 a.m. to 6 a.m., Thursday, July 3. Traffic will be alternated in the open lane.

For construction schedule updates or changes, see HDOT’s social media pages on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HawaiiDepartmentOfTransportation and on Twitter/X @DOTHawaii.