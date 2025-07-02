EV owners in Hawaiʻi can now choose how to pay state road fee

File (2024): A Tesla charges along Maui Veterans Highway near Puʻunēnē Avenue. (PC: JD Pells / Maui Now)

Starting July 1, the Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation will implement its Hawaiʻi Road Usage Charge program for light-duty passenger electric vehicles, replacing the current $50 EV registration surcharge.

The Hawaiʻi Road Usage Charge (HiRUC) gives EV drivers two options:

Pay $8 for every 1,000 miles driven, up to $50 per year

Or pay a flat $50 annual fee

State officials say the per-mile option will become mandatory for EVs by 2028 and expand to all light-duty vehicles by 2033.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“Instead of paying based on what type of car you drive—or can afford—a road usage charge means vehicle owners will pay only for how much they actually drive,” said Ed Sniffen, Hawai‘i Department of Transportation director. “It’s a much fairer way for everyone to contribute to keeping our roads and bridges safe and operable.”

The move comes as more drivers in Hawaii choose fuel-efficeint, hybrid or all-electric vehicles. According to HDOT, declining revenues from motor fuel taxes and other vehicle registration fees have resulted in less funding to maintain roads, bridges and infrastructure.

The change also follows a three-year federally funded research and demonstration project, as well as 2023 authorizing legislation.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The EV Association supports the Hawaiʻi Road Usage Charge, calling it a “fair” and “forward-looking” solution.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“As we move away from gas vehicles, we must modernize how we fund our roadways and bridges,” said Hawaiʻi EV Association President Noel Morin.

The registration renewal process is nearly identical, with the primary difference being that all vehicle odometers will be photographed at their next periodic motor vehicle safety inspections or safety checks.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Eligible EV owners renewing their vehicle registrations after July 1 will see the choice between the state per-mile RUC and the flat annual RUC on their annual vehicle registration renewal notices. EV owners can use the HiRUC Program’s RUC Estimator to help determine which option is best for them.

Vehicle registration renewal can be completed using any existing renewal method through each county’s Department of Motor Vehicles – online, at Hawaiʻi DMV Now Kiosks, by mail or in-person.

For more information, visit hiruc.org or check the HiRUC fact sheet.