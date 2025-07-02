Jazz Maui kicks off monthlong music festival with free Fourth of July concerts

File: Na Ali’i Jazz plays music at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center. (Courtesy: Jazz Maui)

Jazz Maui has announced two free Fourth of July concerts to kick off the Jazz Maui 2025 Music Fest, a month of concerts celebrating Hawaiian music and its world-wide impact.

The first concert takes place Thursday, July 3, at The Shops at Wailea. The lineup features Na Aliʻi Big Band at 5 p.m., followed by the Chop Suey Jazz Orchestra at 6:15 p.m. Admission is free.

On Friday, July 4, the annual Fourth of July concert returns to Center Court at Whalers Village in Kāʻanapali. The show begins at 6 p.m. and includes performances by Na Ali‘i Big Band and the Maui Community Band. Admission is free. More information is available at whalersvillage.com.

The Na Aliʻi Big Band is one of Hawaiʻi’s premier ensembles for traditional and contemporary big band-style jazz and swing. In recent years, the group has collaborated with or opened for acts including Big Bad Voodoo Daddy, the Katie Thiroux Trio with Justin Kauflin, Tommy James of the Duke Ellington Orchestra, trombonist Delfeayo Marsalis of the famed New Orleans Marsalis family and jazz saxophonist Chad Lefkowitz-Brown. The Na Ali‘i Big Band recently returned from a Japan tour in June 2025.

The Chop Suey Jazz Orchestra is a 20-plus-piece band composed of local musicians, high school and college students and music educators, under the direction of Casey Nagata. Founded in 2009, the orchestra performs jazz, funk and rock.

File: The Chop Suey Jazz Orchestra performs during a Fourth of July celebration in Lahaina town. (Courtesy: Jazz Maui)

The Maui Community Band, founded by the late Lisa Owen in 2003, includes more than 40 members ranging in age from 8 to 78. Under the direction of Ted Manzano, the band will perform patriotic favorites for this special occasion.

Also on Friday, July 4, the Maui Kuʻia Estate Chocolate Factory in Lahaina will host “Sessions from the Chocolate Factory” — a new addition to music offerings at the chocolate factory — this time featuring the Pāʻia Bay Quartet from 5 to 7 p.m. The quartet includes bassist Dave Graber, drummer Howie Rentzer, guitarist Steve Boynton and keyboardist Mark Johnstone. The event pairs live music with chocolate and beverage tastings. Proceeds benefit Jazz Maui’s education programs. Tickets must be purchased in advance at mauichocolate.com/pages/sunset-jazz or JazzMaui.org.

Jazz Maui is a branch of Arts Education for Children Group, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit. The organization offers year-round jazz education and performance opportunities, including Sunset Jazz every Sunday and special events, clinics and concerts throughout the year. Select performances are livestreamed at JazzMaui.org.