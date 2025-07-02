Maui News

Kōkua Pool in Kahului to temporarily close July 3-6 for maintenance

July 2, 2025, 8:00 AM HST
Kōkua Pool in Kahului will close on Thursday, July 3 to Sunday, July 6, 2025, for pool maintenance, the County of Maui Department of Parks and Recreation announced.

The facility at 275 Uhu St. will reopen from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday, July 7, for lap and recreational swimming.

For updates on pool hours, call Maui County pool hotline at 808-270-8208. For general pool information, visit https://www.mauicounty.gov/aquatics

