Maui Food Bank names Brandi Saragosa as chief operating officer

Brandi Saragosa, new chief operating officer at the Maui Food Bank. Courtesy photo

The Maui Food Bank has announced the promotion of Brandi Saragosa to chief operating officer, effective July 1.

In her new role, Saragosa will guide the organization’s continued growth and expanding its vital services across Maui County, overseeing daily operations and supporting strategic initiatives.

With more than 14 years of experience, Saragosa has significantly boosted food distribution, streamlined processes and strengthened the organization’s ability to respond to urgent community needs, especially during challenging times. She also recently completed LevelUp!, a 12-week leadership development program recognized across the Feeding America network.

“She leads with heart and precision and has been crucial in advancing our mission,” said Lisa Paulson, chief executive officer of the Maui Food Bank. “Her leadership is one of the key reasons we’ve been able to meet the rising needs across Maui County.”

Born and raised on Maui, Saragosa is a graduate of Hāna High & Elementary School. A recipient of The Gates Scholarship, she built a career rooted in service and operational leadership before joining the Food Bank. Her strong local connections and deep commitment to Maui’s communities continue to shape her vision for the organization.