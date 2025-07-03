ACLU of Hawaiʻi requests records from county police departments regarding immigration enforcement

In light of the recent passage of the “One Big Beautiful Bill” that allocates resources into immigration enforcement along with an increase in immigration arrests in Hawaiʻi, the ACLU of Hawai‘i submitted public records requests to all county police departments regarding any current agreements with the US Department of Homeland Security, including its Homeland Security Investigations and Immigration and Customs Enforcement agencies, in their immigration enforcement efforts in the state.

Pursuant to the Hawaiʻi Uniform Information Practices Act, the ACLU-HI is requesting the county police departments produce copies of any agreements they have with DHS, HIS or ICE, any correspondence the counties have had with DHS, HIS or ICE about potentially entering into collaboration agreements, and information about current collaboration efforts with immigration enforcement, such as allowing immigration officers to use county holding cells, or sending county police officers to assist with immigration raids.

The ACLU-HI is also asking the counties to produce copies of policies or internal guidance about county collaboration with federal immigration enforcement, including when police officers should question a person about their immigration status and when police officers should contact DHS, HSI, or ICE personnel about a person being questioned or under arrest by the county police.

The public records request follows the ACLU-HI’s letter asking county police chiefs, councilmembers, and mayors to commit to not signing any Memoranda of Understanding or 287(g) agreements devoting local resources with any entities within the Department of Homeland Security.

The ACLU-HI, along with community partners, is also asking Hawaiʻi’s congressional delegation to exercise its oversight responsibilities over the Honolulu Federal Detention Center to ensure acceptable conditions for those being detained by ICE. “With those in detainment now also coming from other states and a 585% increase in local arrests by ICE agents, the strain on local resources for legal assistance and ensuring due process continues to be a challenge,” according to an ACLU news release.

ACLU of Hawai‘i Senior Staff Attorney, Emily Hills, said: “It is vitally important that the community know if and how local resources are used to promote federal immigration goals. Police collaboration with immigration enforcement not only diverts limited resources away from local law enforcement priorities, but it undermines public trust, ultimately making our communities less safe.”

ACLU of Hawai‘i Legal Director, Wookie Kim, said: “Local governments have a duty to protect their residents—not act as an arm of federal immigration enforcement. At a time when immigration arrests are spiking in Hawaiʻi, we’re demanding clarity on whether our police departments are helping carry out raids that instill fear in immigrant communities and, whether they are doing so in ways that flout legal safeguards.”

