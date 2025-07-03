American Savings Bank appoints John Jacobi as Executive VP and Chief Information Officer

John Jacobi

American Savings Bank has named John Jacobi as Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer. John will oversee ASB’s technology teams and lead strategic initiatives, continuing ASB’s commitment to providing its customers with best-in-class service. John most recently served as CIO for Hawaiian Airlines.

“With more than 30 years of technology leadership and a proven track record of innovation, John brings the expertise needed to help us elevate the digital experience for our customers and teammates,” said Ann Teranishi, president and CEO at American Savings Bank. “His vision and leadership will be key as we continue to invest in solutions that make banking easy and convenient.”

At Hawaiian Airlines, John led enterprise technology modernization, improved operational data access and helped enhance customer satisfaction through streamlined digital services. He previously held senior technology roles at Bank of Montreal, JetBlue Airways, Southwest Airlines, Delta Airlines and KPMG. His work has earned recognition from Air Transport World Magazine and ComputerWorld, including the Airline Technology Leadership and Best in Class awards.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“As American Savings Bank celebrates its 100th year of serving Hawaii, I’m honored to support its mission to uplift our people and make dreams possible,” said John Jacobi. “ASB’s strong commitment to the community deeply resonates with me, and I look forward to working with the leadership team to deliver innovative and customer-focused solutions.”

Throughout his career, John has been active in employee engagement and community service initiatives. He is a board member of the University of Georgia Fellowship of Christian Athletes and a member of the Feeding America Technology Board. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science from the University of Georgia and has completed executive education at Harvard Business School and MIT Sloan School of Management.