County of Maui offices to be closed Friday for Fourth of July holiday

County of Maui photo of Kalana O Maui county building. PC: County of Maui

County of Maui offices, facilities and services will be closed or modified on Friday, July 4, 2025, for the Fourth of July holiday.

Closures include the following:

All County of Maui offices

All County of Maui pools

Lahaina Resource Center at Lahaina Gateway

Recovery Permit Center at the County of Maui Service Center in Kahului

Hāna, Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi landfills

Modified schedule includes the following services:

Condensed holiday hours from 6 a.m. to noon for the Central Maui Landfill and Maui EKO Compost and from 8 a.m. to noon for Olowalu Recycling & Refuse Convenience Center.

Unchanged schedule includes the following services:

Residential trash pickup

Maui Bus

Following the holiday closure, regular business hours for County offices and services will resume on Monday, July 7.