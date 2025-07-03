Young Brothers announces leadership transition: Jay Ana stepping down, Frank Almaraz selected as Interim President

Frank Almaraz will serve as Interim President until a permanent replacement is selected.

The inter island freight company, Young Brothers, LLC, has announced a leadership transition. Jeremiah “Jay” Ana is stepping down as President after leading the company since 2020 and will assume an advisory role through the end of the year to support a seamless transition. Frank Almaraz has been appointed Interim President.

Young Brothers’ Board of Directors is overseeing the search for a permanent chief executive.

“With an experienced executive like Frank at the helm, Young Brothers will be in good hands while we search for the right person to lead this legacy company into the future,” said Hawaiʻi board member Emily Porter, who will chair the executive search committee.

Maui board member Grant Chun added, “The Board thanks Jay for his steadfast leadership in guiding the company through the unprecedented financial impacts of the pandemic—one of the most challenging periods in our history—and for steering us toward major milestones, including investing $120 million in new tugs, barges and other critical equipment to enhance service reliability.”

“It was an honor to come back to Young Brothers and work with the dedicated team that was responsible for renewing customer confidence, reconnecting with the communities we serve, and repositioning the company for long-term stability,” said Ana. “With the PUC’s approval of critical temporary financial relief, the company is on a more stable footing, and I am confident that this is the right moment to pass the baton to a new leader to guide the company’s next chapter.”

“I have always been drawn to mission-driven organizations like Young Brothers that provide the critical infrastructure needed to sustain life in the islands,” said Almaraz. “I am deeply grateful for the chance to serve alongside the highly skilled men and women across the state who make this possible, and I look forward to building on the foundational safety-first culture and advancing efforts to rebuild resilience across the company.” ​

Frank Almaraz is a seasoned energy and logistics executive with more than twenty years of experience guiding complex, highly regulated operations through change and growth. Now serving as Interim President of Young Brothers, LLC, he brings a collaborative, people-focused leadership style shaped by the values he learned growing up—work hard, be a good teammate, and look out for those around you.

Almaraz’s career has taken him across the energy value chain, from power generation and commodity trading to marine logistics and renewable fuels. As Chief Power Officer at CPS Energy, he helped the utility recover after Winter Storm Uri by coordinating weatherization efforts, securing fuel supplies, and negotiating fuel-price agreements that protected customers. Later, as CEO of Braya Renewable Fuels in Newfoundland, he oversaw the conversion of an idled refinery to produce renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel, working closely with labor unions and local stakeholders to preserve jobs and bring new life to the refinery.

Those experiences inform a steady, consensus-building approach: during his first months in a new role, Almaraz prioritizes listening—to employees, regulators, customers, and community leaders—so that quick operational improvements can be paired with longer-term financial and service goals. He has been recognized by industry publications such as the San Antonio Business Journal (“40 Under 40”) and Who’s Who in Energy and holds a B.S. in Industrial Distribution from Texas A&M, an MBA from Southern Methodist University, and advanced management training from Rice University.

At Young Brothers, Almaraz will focus on delivering exceptional day-to-day operations, strengthening financial footing, and engaging Hawaiʻi’s maritime community to ensure the inter-island shipping lifeline remains reliable and resilient for the future.