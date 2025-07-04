Maui Fourth of July public fireworks display; reminders of firework rules and safety tips

Fourth of July fireworks display. Maui File PC: (2018) Rachael Johnson

A public aerial fireworks show for the Fourth of July will take place at 8 o’clock tonight (July 4), offshore of the Grand Wailea at 3850 Wailea Alanui Drive in Kīhei. The Grand Wailea has reported that the show will last approximately 15 minutes.

Officials with the Maui Department of Fire and Public Safety encourage residents to consider skipping fireworks altogether and instead enjoy professional displays.

Consumer fireworks are available for sale through 8 o’clock tonight, with usage allowed only during designated Independence Day hours.

Legal consumer fireworks may be legally set off only on Friday, July 4, between 1 p.m. and 9 p.m. Violators are subject to fines of up to $2,000. Aerial fireworks remain illegal without a permit and are classified as a Class C felony under Hawaiʻi law.

Legal consumer fireworks include sparklers, fountains and other ground-based effects that emit no more than 12 feet into the air. Firecrackers are not being sold this year, and firecracker permits are not being issued.

General Prohibitions:

It is unlawful to remove or extract pyrotechnic contents.

It is unlawful to throw any ignited fireworks from a moving vehicle.

animals. It is unlawful to set off fireworks near schools.

cause to explode any fireworks within 500 feet of any hotel.

while under the immediate supervision and control of an adult.

Safety Tips Regarding Fireworks Use:

Fireworks can be dangerous, causing severe burns and eye injuries.

young children. Sparklers burn at temperatures of 2,000 degrees Fahrenheit. Older children should only use fireworks under the direct supervision of an adult.

grass or brush, or other readily ignitable materials. Have a water hose or bucket of water readily available in case of a fire.

For more information, contact the Maui Fire Department’s Fire Prevention Bureau at 808-876-4690 or refer to HRS Chapter 132D.