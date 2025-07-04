Maui Surf Forecast for July 05, 2025
|Shores
|Tonight
|Saturday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|West Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|South Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|East Facing
|3-5
|4-6
|4-6
|4-6
|Weather
|Mostly sunny until 6 PM, then mostly
cloudy until 12 AM, then partly cloudy.
Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the lower 70s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 15 to 20 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|5:50 AM HST.
|Sunset
|7:11 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Surf for south facing shores will gradually fall below the summertime average over the weekend as the current S swell subsides. Tiny, long-period S swells will then hold into next week until a new small, long-period swell fills in by Tuesday night. This new swell could boost surf heights near the summertime average (5 ft) by the middle of next week.
Surf for east facing shores will increase this weekend and become rough and choppy as trade wind speeds increase. Surf along north and west facing showers will remain small.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.
Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com