New Maui parking ambassador program in Wailuku town starts July 14

The County of Maui Department of Transportation will launch its new parking ambassador program in Wailuku town starting Monday, July 14, 2025.

Managed by Diamond Parking Services, parking ambassadors will provide on-the-ground parking education and enforcement. Staff will be working in collaboration with Maui Police Department.

The pilot program covers on-street municipal parking areas in Wailuku, including all streets and connecting side roads located within the boundaries of Kaohu Street to the south, Waiʻale Road to the east, Mokuhau and Piʻihana roads to the north, and High Street to the west.

The initiative is part of the broader Park Maui program that aims to improve parking access, ensure compliance and enhance the overall experience for residents, visitors and local businesses.

“The Parking Ambassador Program is designed to improve access in high-demand areas and support the economic vitality of our local businesses,” County Department of Transportation Director Marc Takamori said. “Our ambassadors will facilitate a smoother, more efficient parking experience for residents and visitors alike.”

For more information on Park Maui, visit www.parkmaui.com.