Sip to support: Jamba campaign benefits Boys & Girls Club of Maui

For the month of July, purchases of Mango-a-go-go and Watermelon Breeze smoothies will help support Boys & Girls Club programs across the state. (Courtesy: Jamba Hawaiʻi)

This July, the Boys & Girls Club of Hawaiʻi and Boys & Girls Club of Maui are the beneficiaries of “Blend It Forward,” a new community-driven initiative launched by Jamba Hawaiʻi to support youth programs.

From July 1 through July 31, Jamba Hawaiʻi will donate $1 for every Mango-a-go-go or Watermelon Breeze smoothie sold at participating locations. Donations will benefit the local Boys & Girls Club in the community where each smoothie is purchased—on Oʻahu, Kauaʻi or Maui.

In addition to the $1-per-smoothie donation, Jamba Hawaiʻi will match customer contributions dollar-for-dollar, up to $5,000 statewide.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“We sincerely appreciate the support and wonderful opportunity to partner with Jamba Hawaiʻi to ensure our young people have access to the hope and opportunity we provide at our clubhouses,” said Kelly Maluo-Pearson, CEO of Boys & Girls Club of Maui. “We are excited to utilize this generous investment from Jamba Hawaiʻi to enhance our quality programs in academic success, health lifestyles and leadership and character development.”

Funds raised through the campaign will strengthen the Boys & Girls Clubs’ collective mission to inspire Hawaiʻi’s youth to reach their full potential as productive, caring and responsible citizens.

To participate, visit a participating Jamba Hawaiʻi location and purchase a Mango-a-go-go or Watermelon Breeze smoothie during the month of July.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

For more information, visit https://jambahawaii.com/blend-it-forward/.