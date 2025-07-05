Bull Bash packs arena on the Fourth of July; More rodeo action to come this weekend

Thousands gathered in Upcountry Maui for a chilly Fourth of July evening at the sold-out Monster Bull Bash, part of the 64th annual Makawao Stampede. ​​

There were no fireworks — but the roaring bulls, bucking broncs and celebration by spectators in the grandstand more than made up for it. Once again, the rodeo proved why it’s a staple of the holiday on Maui.

An estimated 5,000 people cycled through on Friday, which saw food trucks, over 50 local vendors, keiki activities like face painting and a petting zoo and a live country music performance by the Jimmy Charles Band from Nashville.

By sundown, long lines had formed at the entrance to the arena. Inside, fans of all ages — babies to kūpuna — settled in for a night of adrenaline and tradition. Among the loudest cheers was for local bull rider Rory Souza, who fired the crowd up with a strong start to his ride before being thrown off the bull. “You can be the best cowboy there is, but if you got one that’s gonna put it on you, it’s gonna be hard to stick it,” the announcer called out over the PA system.

Spectators roared with excitement again when Gavin Freitas climbed aboard a bull named Lucifer. As the announcer reminded the crowd, “The father tells us, Joshua 1:9: Be strong and courageous, do not be discouraged or dismayed, for the Lord your God is with you where you go. So we’ll walk without fear. We’re going to ride bulls right now.”

The night also featured match barrel racing, mutton busting and classic cowboy banter from the announcers — one joking, “These horns are so big, I bet he can pick up a cell signal!”















































































Local surfer and adrenaline junkie Matt Meola, a regular at the annual rodeo, called the Bull Bash his favorite event. He shouted out bullfighter Kaipo Stevens Soledade, one of the night’s unsung heroes. “I just watched a kid ride a sheep basically across the whole arena,” Meola said. “Then I watched my buddy Kaipo lift him up. He’s out there saving people”

Morrisa Ohashi, 59, said she’s been coming since she was 10 or 11 years old. “This is really, really nice,” she said, looking around at the crowd. “It’s different. There’s a lot more people, that’s for sure.” Her family has a deep history with the rodeo, with both her siblings once competing in bull riding, roping and barrel racing. Four decades later, the next generation of her family members now compete in the Makawao event.

First-timer Andrew Mioduchowski, who’s lived in Upcountry Maui for just about two decades, said he’s already planning to return next year. His one piece of advice: “Bring something warm.”

More Stampede Events This Weekend

The rodeo continues Saturday and Sunday at the Oskie Rice Arena, with tickets still available.

Saturday, July 5, is Paniolo Day, featuring the crowd-favorite Roselani Ice Cream Eating Contest, a keiki zone, petting zoo and the first full rodeo performance of the weekend.

Sunday, July 6, is Patriotic Day, closing out the festivities with the Mahi Pono Watermelon Eating Contest, the Kubota Excavator Operator Challenge and the crowning of this year’s rodeo champions in the arena.

The Makawao Fourth of July rodeo has been a cornerstone of Upcountry tradition since its first official event one Sunday in July of 1956, when 2,000 people packed the stands to witness paniolo from three islands compete. Nearly seven decades later, it continues to draw thousands, some of whom come from far and wide.

For event details and tickets, visit OskieRiceEventCenter.com.