Hawaiʻi’s ‘Vision Zero’ campaign raises awareness to end traffic deaths

Vision Zero Hawaiʻi campaign banner. (Courtesy: Hawaiʻi Department of Health)

The Hawai‘i Department of Health recently launched Vision Zero Hawai‘i, a new public service announcement campaign aiming to eliminate all traffic deaths and serious injuries on roads statewide.

The effort comes as traffic fatalities in Hawai‘i have surged more than 50% this year—68 deaths so far in 2025, compared to 45 at the same time last year. Maui County’s are up 50% as well—with 12 traffic fatalities so far in 2025, compared to eight at this same time last year, per HDOT.

On average, the health department says about 100 people die on Hawai‘i’s roads each year.

PSAs will run through August on TV, radio, digital and print, urging safer road design and responsible driving. The initiative promotes lower speed limits, better crossings and protected bike lanes to make walking, biking and driving safer for all.

“Lower speed limits, protected bike lanes and improved crossings make it easier and safer for residents to choose walking or biking for short trips,” said Mark Garrity, executive director of the O‘ahu Metropolitan Planning Organization. “We’ve been working closely with our communities, DOH and other state and county agencies on improvements that create neighborhoods where residents can move safely and freely. We’re looking forward to even more projects led by the communities.”

The health department says having safe roads is generally an important part of healthy living.

“Physical inactivity is a major contributor to chronic disease, and walking, biking and rolling are ways to promote daily movement — especially for keiki and kūpuna,” said Lola Irvin, DOH Chronic Disease Prevention & Health Promotion Division administrator. “Creating safe, convenient and connected routes for people to get to everyday destinations like grocery stores, schools and parks, helps Hawaiʻi residents stay physically active.”

The public can support Vision Zero and help Hawaiʻi get to zero traffic fatalities and serious injuries on its roads by:

Supporting safer street designs in their neighborhoods;

Being responsible and attentive road users;

Participating in planning meetings that promote safer roads in their communities; and

Following and helping pass laws that prioritize walking and biking safety.

Each county has, or is developing, its own Vision Zero Action Plan. The public can learn about local strategies, progress and opportunities to get involved by visiting VisionZero.Hawaii.gov.

View Maui County’s Vision Zero Action Plan here.