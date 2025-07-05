Maui Surf Forecast for July 06, 2025

Shores Tonight Sunday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 East Facing 4-6 4-6 4-6 4-6

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy until 12 AM, then partly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.0 feet 05:01 AM HST.

SUNDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.3 feet 01:18 PM HST. Sunrise 5:50 AM HST. Sunset 7:11 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf along all shores will remain mostly unchanged through the rest of the weekend, though south shore surf is expected to slowly decline as a south swell fades over the next several days. The next small, medium- to long-period south swell is expected to arrive late Tuesday through Wednesday. This swell may boost south- facing shore surf heights to near summertime averages as it peaks on Wednesday. It will then decline through the rest of next week.

Surf along east-facing shores will be rough and choppy in response to the gusty easterly trade winds.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.