Walsh and Mataʻafa Grove dominate at Western States Wrestling Championships

Two Maui wrestlers—Aukai Walsh and Taimane Mataʻafa Grove—earned the prestigious Triple Crown award at the USA Western States Wrestling Championships held in Pocatello, Idaho this past week. Both wrestlers dominated their way to gold in all three styles—Greco, freestyle and folkstyle with more than 700 wrestlers from across the West region of the United States.

Aukai Walsh an incoming Hawaiian immersion eighth grader at Ke Kula Kaiapuni ma Kalama earned his second Triple Crown in one month. In early June, he won all three wrestling styles for the Hawaiʻi State Championships and now has accomplished being the Western States Triple Crown Champion going 20-0 for the week of wrestling.

Taimane Mataʻafa Grove an academic honor roll student and incoming freshman, is now a two time Triple Crown Champion at Western States. She challenged herself by competing in both 14U girls and HS girls in the turf war part of the competition with more than 30 matches for the week. Earlier this year she also earned second place at the Women’s Nationals.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Walsh and Mataʻafa Grove hope to compete in the upcoming Super32 tournament held in North Carolina. They’ve successfully fundraised to compete in the recent Western States competition, and hope to do the same this October.

Other Maui Style wrestlers finished strong and earned medals, including:

Jian Cuaresma (1st Greco, 1st freestyle, 5th folkstyle)

Teʻata Mataʻafa Grove (2nd)

Stylin Ranis (3rd, 2nd, 6th)

Telia Grove (1st, 1st, 2nd)

Ezekiel Esperanza (3rd, 5th)

Grei Barroga (3rd, 4th, 3rd)

Raymond Akoi (1st, 3rd, 1st)

Kaeo Akoi-Eleogram (4th, 3rd, 3rd)

Jalen Adric (3rd, 3rd)

Chase Loebl (3rd, 4th)

Lanaia Bal (4th, 2nd, 2nd)

Paisley Kahalehau (4th, 3rd, 5th)

Cooper Celario (4th, 5th, 4th)

Safirah Ladore (2nd, 2nd, 1st)

Cy Yasutake (3rd, 3rd, 4th)

Treven Cabanilla (3rd, 5th, 5th)

Cami Yasutake (5th, 6th)

Ku Kekona (6th, 6th, 3rd)

Anela Nitta (1st, 2nd, 2nd, 1st)

Kalea Markulis (6th)

Anakin Hayes (6th)

Jaiyana Kaholokula (4th, 4th)

Auliʻi Tihada (4th, 3rd, 6th)

Aina Kapu (5th, 5th)

Halia Herrick (6th)

Elijah Martinez (2nd, 6th, 1st, 3rd, 4th)

Hatchet May (5th)

Kawehi Respicio (3rd, 2nd)

Caleb Recopuerto (4th)

Cole Zupner (4th, 5th)

Pookela Kaiwi (5th, 3rd, 3rd)

Kaʻalokuloku Walsh (2nd, 5th, 6th)

Kanaloa Lopez (6th)

Kanaloa Chong Kee (4th, 5th, 5th)

Kanai Gumanas (5th, 5th, 1st)

Evelyn Taua (2nd, 5th, 2nd)

Lilia Niles (4th, 4th)

Kaihawanawana Lind (4th, 3rd, 6th)