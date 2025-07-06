A Hawaiian Electric employee inspects power lines. Vigilance is important when wildfires can happen suddenly and without warning. PC: Hawaiian Electric Co.

UPDATE: 2:30 p.m. Update: Parts of Upcountry Maui to potentially remain without power overnight

July 6, 2025 – Approximately 330 customers in parts of Upcountry Maui should prepare to be without power overnight through Monday morning. Hawaiian Electric activated its Public Safety Power Shutoff program due to high winds and dry conditions. Power will remain off until weather conditions improve and crews can inspect lines and equipment in the area as well as make any repairs if needed.

Under its PSPS program, Hawaiian Electric may proactively shut off power in communities with high exposure to wildfire risk during severe weather conditions. Customers in these areas are urged to implement their own emergency plans and prepare for the possibility of extended power outages.

“We know that being without electricity for any amount of time creates an inconvenience for our customers and we apologize for the disruption,” said Jim Alberts, Hawaiian Electric senior vice president and chief operations officer. “We only activate a PSPS as a last line of defense to protect lives and reduce the risk of a wildfire.”

Maps of specific areas on each island that have high wildfire risk and may be subject to a PSPS can be found on Hawaiian Electric’s website. For more information, call Hawaiian Electric’s PSPS hotline at 1-844-483-8666 toll-free or go to hawaiianelectric.com/PSPS.

Safety reminder

Stay at least 30 feet or more away from all power lines. Warn others to stay away. Call Hawaiian Electric’s Trouble Lines listed below, or for emergency assistance, call 911.

Oʻahu: 1-855-304-1212

Hawaiʻi Island: 1-855-304-9191

Maui County: 1-855-304-8181

How to stay informed

Hawaiian Electric provides updates frequently on its mobile-friendly resources:

Hawaiian Electric website: hawaiianelectric.com

Twitter/X: @HwnElectric; @mauielectric; @hielectriclight

Facebook: facebook.com/HawaiianElectric

Mobile app: free download available on Apple App and Google Play stores

UPDATE: 12:15 p.m. update: Hawaiian Electric shuts off power in Upcountry Maui due to wildfire risk

Approximately 330 customers affected by Public Safety Power Shutoff

July 6, 2025 – Due to the threat of wildfires from high winds and dry conditions, Hawaiian Electric has activated its Public Safety Power Shutoff program and proactively shut off power to approximately 330 customers in Upcountry Maui, which has high exposure to wildfire risk. Customers in all high-risk areas are urged to implement their own emergency plans and prepare for the possibility of extended power outages.

“We sincerely apologize for the disruption. We have activated our PSPS program as a last line of defense to protect lives and reduce the risk of a wildfire. We will continue to monitor conditions closely and restore power as soon as we can safely do so,” said Jim Alberts, Hawaiian Electric senior vice president and chief operations officer.

Maps of specific areas on each island that have high wildfire risk and may be subject to a PSPS can be found on Hawaiian Electric’s website. For more information, call Hawaiian Electric’s PSPS hotline at 1-844-483-8666 toll-free or go to hawaiianelectric.com/PSPS. Follow Hawaiian Electric on social media or our mobile app.

PSPS Process

Power will remain shut off so long as hazardous weather conditions persist.

When the weather improves, power lines must be inspected, and any damage must be repaired before service can be restored. This may involve ground crews and aerial inspections using helicopters and drones.

This process may result in extended outages lasting several hours, possibly even days depending on the location and extent of any damage.

Please stay safe

Stay at least 30 feet or more away from all power lines. Warn others to stay away. Call Hawaiian Electric’s Trouble Lines listed below, or for emergency assistance, call 911.

If you must travel, please help protect line workers and crews when you see them on the roadside assessing damages or making emergency repairs. Move over from the lane nearest the workers or slow down until you can safely pass the work site.

Use extreme caution when driving. Power interruptions may cause traffic signals to stop working without warning. If you come to an intersection with a non-working traffic signal, treat it as a four-way stop.

If using a portable generator, make sure it is placed in a well-ventilated area outside the home, and be sure to carefully follow all instructions in the manufacturer’s manual.

Ensure that all electric appliances, especially ovens and stoves, are turned off to prevent fires when the power comes back on.

How to stay informed

Update 10:30 a.m. for Sunday, July 6: Hawaiian Electric monitoring wildfire risk conditions

July 6, 2025 – With a National Weather Service wind advisory in effect for Maui and Hawaiʻi Island, Hawaiian Electric is monitoring conditions which may lead to an increased risk of wildfires. The company’s Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) is in a “watch” condition, meaning that if weather conditions intensify in the next 24 to 48 hours Hawaiian Electric may proactively shut off power in communities with high exposure to wildfire risk. During this watch period, customers in these areas are urged to prepare for the possibility of extended power outages.

Please be advised that outages not related to the company’s PSPS program could still occur due to high winds and other conditions.

For more information and maps, call Hawaiian Electric’s PSPS hotline at 1-844-483-8666 toll-free or go to hawaiianelectric.com/PSPS.

What’s being done

At Hawaiian Electric, we have activated our PSPS emergency response plan, which includes:

Closely monitoring weather

Coordinating with state and county emergency response officials

Urging customers to prepare for possible power outages with safety as their main focus

How you can prepare

Safety is always Hawaiian Electric’s top priority. We urge customers to make it their top priority, too:

Check emergency equipment such as flashlights and lanterns (make sure they are operational and buy extra batteries), emergency generators, battery-operated radios and light sticks.

Use your battery-powered radio to listen for updates on weather conditions and possible PSPS activation.

If someone in your home is dependent on electrically powered, life-sustaining medical equipment, check backup facilities. Plan where to go if an evacuation is ordered. If you need to go to the hospital or other emergency shelter, remember to take your medical equipment and medications with you to the facility.

If you plan to use a portable generator, make sure it is placed in a well-ventilated area outside the home, and be sure to carefully follow all instructions in the manufacturer’s manual.

Turn your refrigerator and freezer to their coldest settings. If power goes out, this will keep food fresher longer.

Turn off and unplug any unnecessary electrical equipment, especially sensitive electronics. If an outage occurs, this will prevent damage to the equipment from surges when power is restored.

Don’t venture out in the dark, because you might not see a downed power line that could be energized and dangerous; avoid standing water and debris.

How to stay informed

