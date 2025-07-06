Maui News

Hospice Maui calls for new volunteers ahead of fall training

July 6, 2025, 8:00 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Hospice Maui volunteer and staff share a moment of connection. (Photo credit: Hospice Maui)

Hospice Maui invites compassionate community members to join its team of volunteers by participating in its annual training program this fall.

The multi-day training will be held on Oct. 16-18 and Oct. 23-25, and is designed to prepare volunteers to provide meaningful support to patients and families facing end of life.

Volunteers have been at the heart of Hospice Maui’s mission for over 40 years, providing companionship, comfort and practical support to those in need.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Some past volunteers say the experience is life-changing, not only for the people they serve, but for themselves as well.

“We welcome volunteers from all walks of life, especially those who speak Hawaiian, Japanese, Ilocano or Tagalog,” said Sara Sparling, Hospice Maui’s volunteer coordinator. “Whether you have a few hours a week or want to be more involved, your presence can make a profound difference.”

Interested individuals can apply online at www.hospicemaui.org/volunteering or contact Sara Sparling directly at 808-244-5555 or ssparling@hospicemaui.org.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsored Content

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments