Hospice Maui calls for new volunteers ahead of fall training

Hospice Maui volunteer and staff share a moment of connection. (Photo credit: Hospice Maui)

Hospice Maui invites compassionate community members to join its team of volunteers by participating in its annual training program this fall.

The multi-day training will be held on Oct. 16-18 and Oct. 23-25, and is designed to prepare volunteers to provide meaningful support to patients and families facing end of life.

Volunteers have been at the heart of Hospice Maui’s mission for over 40 years, providing companionship, comfort and practical support to those in need.

Some past volunteers say the experience is life-changing, not only for the people they serve, but for themselves as well.

“We welcome volunteers from all walks of life, especially those who speak Hawaiian, Japanese, Ilocano or Tagalog,” said Sara Sparling, Hospice Maui’s volunteer coordinator. “Whether you have a few hours a week or want to be more involved, your presence can make a profound difference.”

Interested individuals can apply online at www.hospicemaui.org/volunteering or contact Sara Sparling directly at 808-244-5555 or ssparling@hospicemaui.org.