Mauian wins top aviation scholarship

Malina Mossman Kubota headshot. (Courtesy: Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum)

Malina Mossman Kubota of Maui has been awarded a $10,000 For Love of Country Scholarship from the Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum, the highest amount granted in the museum’s 2025 national scholarship program.

Kubota, a 2021 graduate of Kamehameha Schools Maui, was selected from a pool of 741 applicants from 33 states. She is one of 14 students recognized for their commitment to careers in aviation.

Now studying aviation science at Utah Valley University, Kubota earned her private pilot license last summer and is working toward her instrument rating and commercial pilot license. She hopes to become a flight instructor and eventually fly for Hawaiian Airlines, a goal she says would bring her back home to Maui to give back to her community.

“Each awardee demonstrated exceptional achievements, unwavering dedication, and a profound passion for aviation,” said Col. Brandon Casey, USAF (Ret.), who chaired the museum’s scholarship selection task force.

The For Love of Country Endowment, which funded Kubota’s award, was established in 2021 by Rick and Teresa Price as a condition in the sale of their Hawaiʻi-based company’s oil change division. Their philanthropy supports aviation education and scholarships through the museum in perpetuity.

“Our scholarship awardees are rising stars in aviation whose passion and potential represent a bright future for the industry,” said Museum CEO John Hiltz, a former US Navy Blue Angels aviator. “Thanks to our generous donors, these scholarships celebrate not just achievement, but also empower a new generation ready to take flight across America.”

During the 2025 Scholarship Award Ceremony, Rick and Teresa Price announced a $100,000 matching gift challenge whereas $100,000 will support the For Love of Country Endowment and $100,000 as a direct pass-through to the 2026-2027 For Love of Scholarship recipients.

“This generous commitment has the power to transform lives,” the Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum said of the announcement.

To make a direct donation to the For Love of Country Scholarship Fund to help fulfill this matching gift challenge, visit www.pearlharboraviationmuseum.org.

2025 scholarship recipients

Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum’s 2025 scholarship awardees include:

FOR LOVE OF COUNTRY SCHOLARSHIP:



Part of the Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum Educational Endowment, which funds Museum educational efforts and awards scholarships to individuals committed to a career in aviation.

Malina Mossman Kubota | $10,000 | Maui, Hawaiʻi

Maui, Hawaiʻi Connor Runkle | $8,500 | Daytona Beach, Fla.

Harley Lenart | $8,500 | Chapel Hill, Tenn.

Alanah Pluchos | $6,500 | Port Orange, Fla.

Patsuqua Xiong| $6,500 | Morganton, N.C.

Sienna Rose | $5,500 | Pagosa Springs, Colo.

Heather Smith | $5,500 | Honolulu, Hawaiʻi

Anthony Joseph Panganiban | $5,500 | Mililani, Hawaiʻi

Makayla Galler | $5,500 | Northglenn, Colo.

COL. ROBERT P. MOORE SCHOLARSHIP:



Helps Hawaiʻi residents acquire their initial FAA aircraft pilot certificate and Hawaiʻi-based FAA Commercial Pilots get their initial or additional FAA Certified Flight Instructor certificate.

Aracely Bianca Vasquez | $4,000 | Honolulu, Hawaiʻi

Iyanu Bajomo | $2,000. | Prescott, Ariz.

BRIG GEN ROBERT B. AND JUDITH MAGUIRE SCHOLARSHIP:



Helps deserving students pursue their dreams of flight.

Tyler Moote | $2,000 Kailua, Hawaiʻi

FRANK DER YUEN AVIATION SCHOLARSHIP:



For Hawaiʻi residents who have been accepted, or are enrolled, in an aviation-related program at an accredited trade school, college, or university.

Michelle Joann | $5,000 | Kailua, Hawaiʻi

ADMIRAL RONALD J. HAYS SCHOLARSHIP:



For young people who demonstrate the qualities of leadership, patriotism and service to their community.

Caitlin Thomas | $2,000 | Mililani, Hawaiʻi

Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum extends its deepest thanks to all of this year’s scholarship donors for their generosity and to their own scholarship committee for their dedication. “Our warmest congratulations to the 2025 recipients,” said Col. Casey. “We wish them every success and hope they’ll continue to inspire others as future leaders in aviation.”