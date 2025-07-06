Priced Into Paradise Expo aims to keep local families rooted in Hawaiʻi

The Priced Into Paradise Expo returns to Honolulu this fall with a powerful mission: to help local residents build a future and find a home right here in Hawai‘i.

“In a time when many feel priced out of paradise, this expo is a call to action—proving that with knowledge, guidance and support, staying rooted in Hawai‘i is still possible,” organizers said.

Set on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025 at the Neal S. Blaisdell Center, the one-day event brings free resources to help residents navigate homeownership, job opportunities and real estate investment in Hawaiʻi.

“We truly believe that when you know better, you do better,” said founder and co-host Dr. Andria Tupola.

The expo features over 100 booths and expert panels. Panel topics include Home-buying 101, Home Renovations, Real Estate Investment and Getting Work Ready.

For more information and to register, visit www.pricedintoparadise.com.