Hawaiʻi leadership forum to bring Leaders Lab to Maui

The Hawai‘i Leadership Forum (HLF) will host its first Leaders Lab on Maui in November, as the program expands across the islands. The immersive one-day lab is designed to help participants deepen their leadership practice in the values of kuleana, kūlana, ʻāina, and community. Applications are now open for the upcoming 2025 session.

“The expansion of Leaders Lab reflects our commitment to supporting those already leading in their island communities,” said AJ Halagao, president of Hawai‘i Leadership Forum. “By creating space to reflect, learn, and grow, we encourage them to deepen their impact and help strengthen our collective future.”

The lab will convene approximately 15-20 participants who reside in Maui County, and it will be co-facilitated by Kapā Oliveira and Nicole Velasco. Together, they will engage participants in collective learning, peer exchange, and personal growth. This experience marks the beginning of a three-year journey with follow-on programming to continue building leadership capacity to address Hawai‘i’s most complex challenges.

“When we know where we stand in our ʻāina, our values, and our kuleana, we lead differently,” said Kapā Oliveira, Maui resident and co-facilitator of Leaders Lab on Maui. “This platform allows us to return to those foundations, to listen deeply, and to lead in ways that are not just intentional, but more effective for our communities.”

Leaders Lab on Maui will take place on:

Friday, Nov. 7, 2025

Kukahiko Estate

5034 Makena Road

Wailea, HI 96753

The deadline to apply for Leaders Lab is noon HST on Friday, Aug. 1, 2025. Candidates can review application requirements and apply online at hawaiileadershipforum.org/leaders-lab, where information about other sessions on Kaua‘i and Hawai‘i Island is also available.

The Hawai‘i Leadership Forum is dedicated to developing, engaging, and inspiring leaders to drive impact and catalyze positive change. As part of The Omidyar Group, HLF receives funding from the Omidyar ‘Ohana Fund at the Hawai‘i Community Foundation.