Lahaina man reported missing by concerned acquaintance

The Maui Police Department requests the public’s assistance with any information on the whereabouts of Derek Miller, 62, of Lahaina.

Miller was reported missing on Monday, July 7, 2025, by a concerned acquaintance after not being in contact for several days, which is unusual given their daily interactions. The last communication with Miller was a text message sent on Friday, July 4, 2025.

Miller has no vehicle, and attempts to reach him have been unsuccessful, as his cell phone is turned off.

Miller is described as 6 feet tall, weighs approximately 230 pounds, is bald and has green eyes. It is unknown what clothing he was wearing when he went missing.

Anyone with information regarding Miller’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Maui Police Department’s non-emergency number at 808-244-6400. In case of an emergency, dial 911 and refer to MPD report No. 25-019667.