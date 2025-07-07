Maui News

Maui Wind Advisory until 6 p.m.

July 7, 2025, 11:21 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Wind Advisory

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for the parts of Maui, Molokaʻi, Lānaʻi, Kahoʻolawe, and the Big Island of Hawaiʻi through 6 o’clock tonight.

The NWS is forecasting northeast to east winds blowing at 20-35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

Winds this strong can tear off shingles, knock down tree branches, blow away tents and awnings and make it difficult to steer, especially for drivers of high profile vehicles.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

As a precaution, the public is advised to watch out for falling tree branches when walking or driving, make sure tents and awnings are secure, and be prepared for power outages.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsored Content

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments