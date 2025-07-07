Maui Wind Advisory until 6 p.m.

Wind Advisory

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for the parts of Maui, Molokaʻi, Lānaʻi, Kahoʻolawe, and the Big Island of Hawaiʻi through 6 o’clock tonight.

The NWS is forecasting northeast to east winds blowing at 20-35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

Winds this strong can tear off shingles, knock down tree branches, blow away tents and awnings and make it difficult to steer, especially for drivers of high profile vehicles.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

As a precaution, the public is advised to watch out for falling tree branches when walking or driving, make sure tents and awnings are secure, and be prepared for power outages.