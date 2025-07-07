State of Hawaiʻi to host recruitment event on Maui, July 10, showcasing 300 jobs

State Office Building – Wailuku, Maui. PC: Wendy Osher (Sept. 3, 2021)

The state of Hawaiʻi Department of Human Resources Development will host a recruitment event on Thursday, July 10, 2025, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Maui State Office Building in Wailuku.

The one-day recruitment event will showcase more than 300 state job openings across Maui County while offering a special rapid-hiring event for Office Assistant III and Office Assistant IV positions.

Qualified applicants, who applied online for Office Assistant III or IV positions during the June 12-25 recruitment period, will have the opportunity to interview at the event. Additionally, all attendees will be able to speak directly with hiring managers from multiple state agencies about a variety of career opportunities that are available in Maui County.

State agencies participating in the recruitment event include:

Department of Accounting and General Services

Department of Agriculture

Department of the Attorney General

Department of Health

Department of Human Resources Development

Department of Human Services

Department of Land and Natural Resources

Hawai‘i State Judiciary

“Bringing a recruitment event to Maui gives local residents a direct opportunity to connect with state employers and explore meaningful career paths available right in their own communities,” said DHRD Director Brenna Hashimoto. “Whether you’re graduating from high school or college, or looking for a new direction in your career, working for the state allows you to serve the place you call home and make a lasting impact where it matters most.”

For more information, visit dhrd.hawaii.gov/