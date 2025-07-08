Go Green Recycling event set for July 12 in Kīhei

Listen to this Article 1 minute

Courtesy of Mālama Maui Nui.

South Maui residents can safely dispose of old electronics, appliances and other hard-to-recycle items at an upcoming Go Green Recycling event on Saturday, July 12, the organizing nonprofit Mālama Maui Nui announced.

The event will take place from 8 a.m. to noon in the back parking lot of Azeka Makai shopping center.

Accepted items include refrigerators, freezers, stoves, washers, dryers, A/C units, water heaters, microwaves, trash compactors, dishwashers, e-waste (TVs and computers only), tires, household and lead-acid batteries and scrap metal.

Mālama Maui Nui will not accept used motor oil, paint, greenwaste or landfill trash.

Advance registration is required for drop-offs. Register at: https://forms.gle/swFFpiV7BcSYcAzg9

The event is made possible through a partnership between Azeka Management and the Maui County Department of Environmental Protection & Sustainability.

Flyer courtesy of Mālama Maui Nui