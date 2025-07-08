Gov. Green signs landmark legislation pertaining to Maui Wildfires Settlement

Gov. Josh Green visits with Maui firefighters. PC: Office of the Governor / slide deck

Gov. Josh Green, M.D. has enacted legislation to solidify the global settlement for claims relating to the August 2023 Maui wildfires and to further codify the role of Hawai‘i’s first State Fire Marshal in nearly 46 years.

“Today we are re-envisioning the path forward in the roadmap of wildfire prevention and recovery,” said Green. “We are taking action from both ends of the wildfire spectrum — building a more robust fire prevention framework within the state and enacting historic legislation that will aid in timely access to compensation following disaster. This crisis impacts us on many fronts, and it is time we tackle it the same way, from multiple directions.”

PC: Office of the Governor

HB 1001: Relating to settlement of claims related to the Maui wildfires: House Bill 1001 (Act 301) establishes the Maui Wildfires Settlement Trust Fund to provide dedicated funding for those affected by the 2023 Maui wildfires. The bill appropriates $807.5 million to support the state’s contribution in the settlement of claims, which shall be deposited into the trust fund. Additional contributions to the state fund include funding from the County of Maui, Hawaiian Electric, Kamehameha Schools, Charter Communications/Spectrum, Hawaiian Telcom and West Maui Land Company.



Green sought to establish this funding to provide timely compensation for survivors’ claims as an alternative to lengthy litigation, ensuring those affected do not have to wait years to rebuild their lives. Recipients of compensation from the settlement trust fund shall agree to release the state and any additional parties that contribute to the fund from all further liability arising from the Maui wildfires.



“This legislation is a huge win and sets a new precedent for swift settlement of claims for wildfire victims,” said Green. “It should not take years for people to see compensation or begin rebuilding. This is about healing, restoring trust and helping families recover as quickly as possible in the place they call home.”



The measure emphasizes providing meaningful compensation by specifying that property and casualty insurance companies can only recover payments made to a policyholder through a statutory lien. Green said this provision demonstrates the state’s commitment to prioritizing the individuals affected by the wildfire to receive claims directly.



The settlement agreement totals $4.037 billion and resolves claims of liability against multiple defendants, including the County of Maui. The agreement aims to reduce the legal load of the judicial system while avoiding the high costs associated with litigation.

PC: Office of the Governor

HB 1064: Relating to fire protection: In accordance with the Fire Safety Research Institute’s three-phase report — developed to improve fire preparedness and response following the August 2023 Maui wildfires — House Bill 1064 (Act 302) effectuates the recommendations provided in “Phase 3” of the report. Phase 3 focuses on the forward-looking portion of the investigation and proposes improvements to the Office of the State Fire Marshal, which was originally established under Act 209, Session Law of Hawai‘i 2024.



Under Act 302, the Office of the State Fire Marshal is transferred to the Department of Law Enforcement and will be led by the State Fire Marshal. The legislation further clarifies the roles, duties, and discretionary authority of both the Office and the State Fire Marshal, supporting the state’s efforts to provide coordinated, statewide fire prevention and readiness strategies. To enhance coordination between the Office of the State Fire Marshal and the State Fire Council, the bill outlines responsibilities and the organizational structure related to matters such as reporting and recommending amendments to the state fire code.



The bill requires the Fire Chief of each county to investigate and maintain an annual record of fire occurrences. These records must be submitted to the Office of the State Fire Marshal for centralized analysis. The county submissions will assist the State Fire Marshal in compiling biennial statistical reports, including those made available to the public and those submitted to the Legislature.



“Last month, I appointed Dori Booth as Hawai‘i’s new State Fire Marshal, reviving a critical public safety position that has been vacant for nearly 46 years,” said Green. “This appointment marks a turning point as we redefine the role — empowering the office with clear authority and resources to better protect our state through fire prevention strategies and analysis.”



“My first month in office has been both eye-opening and incredibly encouraging,” said State Fire Marshal Dori Booth. “I’ve had the opportunity to meet with dedicated state and county partners, as well as private stakeholders, who are all working tirelessly to enhance fire prevention, readiness, and resiliency across our islands. These conversations have been instrumental in shaping my initial assessments and understanding the unique strengths each organization brings to the table. The feedback I’ve received has affirmed the vital role the Fire Marshal’s Office can play — not only in supporting these existing efforts, but also in unifying them to build a stronger, more resilient Hawai‘i. HB 1064 is a meaningful step forward, and I’m honored to stand with so many committed partners as we move toward a safer future together.”



Lastly, HB 1064 establishes the State Fire Marshal Selection Commission and defines its roles and structure. The selection commission will be given the authority to appoint and remove the State Fire Marshal, evaluate the State Fire Marshal’s performance, and address matters of public interest.



“With the State Fire Marshal position re-established for the first time in nearly five decades, this legislation gives the office the structure, authority, and support it needs to succeed,” said Senator Brandon Elefante (Senate District 16 – ‘Aiea, ‘Aiea Heights, Hālawa, Pearlridge, Newtown, Royal Summit, Waimalu, Waiau, Momilani, Pacific Palisades, and Pearl City), who chairs the Senate Public Safety and Military Affairs Committee. “It’s a significant step in building a stronger, more coordinated approach to fire prevention and public safety across Hawai‘i.”



There is $2.2 million appropriated in fiscal year 2026 and an equal amount for fiscal year 2027 to support the establishment and operations of the Office and State Fire Marshal.