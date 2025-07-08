Junior Chamber International Maui announces supply drive for back-to-school

Members of the Junior Chamber International Maui celebrate a successful school supplies drive last year with Mayor Richard Bissen (top row, right) in front of the Kalana O Maui Building in Wailuku. Courtesy photo

With the new school year just around the corner, the Junior Chamber International Maui is rallying community support for its 2nd annual school supply drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 11 at the Kalana O Maui Building in Wailuku. The event will benefit low-income students and their families.

Drop off donations of school supplies will be accepted on the lawn at the Kalana O Maui Building, 200 S. High Street, Wailuku. JCI Maui is also seeking sponsorships.

JCI Maui is partnering with Maui County of Maui, local businesses and organizations. The goal is to provide every child with the school supplies they need at the start of the school year. This initiative offers significant economic relief, easing the burden on parents.

The 2024 drive captured attention from residents across Maui and received generous donations from supporters statewide, nationally, and even internationally.

“We donated over $2,500 worth of school supplies to Kula Elementary School and Lahainaluna High School,” said Michelle Balala Siores, JCI Maui director. “The outpouring of support made a real difference for our keiki and their families.”

School supplies are delivered last year for students at Lahainaluna High School. Courtesy photo

Building on that momentum, JCI Maui is inviting the community to participate in this year’s drive.

“When we support our keiki, we’re investing in the heart of our community,” said JCI Maui President Dustin Metzler. “We welcome everyone to join us in making this school year a strong and positive one for all.”

For more information about the school supply drive, how to donate, or volunteer opportunities, please visit @JCIMAUI on Instagram or contact Michelle Siores at jayceesofmaui@gmail.com.

JCI MAUI is a 501(c)(4) not-for-profit organization providing leadership development opportunities that empower young people to create positive change. Junior Chamber International is a global organization with over 200,000 members in 115 countries.