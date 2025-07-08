Lilly Pulitzer opens new boutique at The Shops at Wailea















Lilly Pulitzer has officially opened its new boutique at The Shops at Wailea. The 2,500-square-foot store blends island charm with the brand’s signature resort-ready aesthetic and officially commemorated its opening with a traditional Hawaiian blessing on May 8.

“We’re pleased to welcome Lilly Pulitzer to its new home at The Shops at Wailea,” said Diana Whitt, general manager and vice president property management of The Festival Companies, the management and leasing company for The Shops at Wailea. “The boutique’s fresh design and island-inspired details create an inviting space that perfectly complements the brand’s joyful, resort-forward spirit.”

Located on the Upper Mountain luxury level of The Shops at Wailea, the boutique features a curated selection of vibrant apparel, accessories, home décor and gifts. Known for its colorful prints and feminine style, Lilly Pulitzer’s offerings range from elevated everyday looks to breezy beachwear and polished pieces perfect for cocktail hour.

Design elements in the new space include hand-painted canvases and intricately handcrafted shell-framed mirrors.

Lilly Pulitzer began with one woman’s bold pursuit of joy and color. What started as a juice stand in Palm Beach, Fla. in 1959 quickly evolved into a fashion phenomenon when Lilly herself designed the original shift dress to camouflage citrus stains. Her carefree style and unmistakable charm gave rise to the colorful prints and spirit that define the brand today–an enduring resort lifestyle brand rooted in sunshine, confidence and timeless design.

The Wailea boutique held a grand opening celebration on May 31. The store is now open daily from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. For more information, visit theshopsatwailea.com.