Motorcycle accident on Wahinepio Ave. in Kahului claims life of Makawao woman

A Makawao woman suffered fatal injuries in a motorcycle crash on Wahinepio Avenue in Kahului on Sunday night. The accident was reported at around 5:20 p.m. on July 6, 2025, at the intersection of Wahinepio Avenue and Keōpuolani Parkway.

A preliminary police investigation reveals that a white 2023 Kia Soul was turning east onto Wahinepio Avenue, out of Keōpuolani Park. At the same time, a black 2023 Yamaha YZF-R3 motorcycle was traveling west on Wahinepio Avenue and collided into the front bumper area of the Kia.

As a result of the collision, the Yamaha operator, a 33-year-old Makawao woman, was ejected from the motorcycle and sustained critical, life-threatening injuries. She was transported to Maui Memorial Medical Center in critical condition, where she succumbed to her injuries. She has since been identified as Riana Lee.

The operator of the Kia, a 36-year-old Kahului woman, and her passenger, a 59-year-old Wailuku woman, both sustained minor injuries. Both were treated on scene by medical personnel and released.

Police say an investigation reveals that the Yamaha operator was not wearing a helmet at the time of the collision. According to police, the airbags in the Kia did deploy.

The involvement of speed, alcohol, or drugs has not been determined as the investigation is ongoing.

This was Maui County’s 13th traffic fatality for 2025, compared to eight at the same time last year.

The Maui Police Department extended condolences to Lee’s family and friends.