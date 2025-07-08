Op-Ed: Community Services Block Grant funding in jeopardy

Op-Ed: Community Service Block Grant funding in jeopardy

By Debbie Cabebe, CEO of Maui Economic Opportunity

File (2025): MEO CEO Debbie Cabebe speaks at a county council meeting.

Federal budget reductions, especially in human services, has been well publicized. Maui Economic Opportunity, Maui County’s Community Action Agency fighting poverty in our communities, has not been spared.

Recently, we announced the suspension of our long-running Senior Community Service Employment Program (SCSEP) due to uncertainty over federal funding. While our Head Start preschool program received notification of funding for the upcoming school year, we are awaiting word from federal agencies about funding for other programs for the next fiscal year, which begins Oct. 1.

Threatened cuts to Head Start and other programs that directly support residents in need have drawn the headlines but a critical funding source for MEO, the Community Services Block Grant (CSBG), is in jeopardy. Loss of these funds will mean severe reductions to MEO’s ability to support our residents.

CSBG can be traced back to MEO’s beginnings 60 years ago. Historically, these federal funds have been used as seed money to start a program, which later is sustained by other funding sources, and supports the agency’s infrastructure that keeps us operating efficiently.

In addition, CSBG fills the gaps between grants, which often lack allocated funding for the administrative expenses or adequate funding to run the program.

CSBG funding is about $847,000, part of MEO’s $42 million annual budget for fiscal year 2024. Those critical funds help MEO and its dedicated staff of more than 270 perform its work in the community, assisting 30,500 individuals and families and touching the lives of 55,000 Maui County residents.

The more than 30 programs include transportation for persons with disabilities, kūpuna, youth and rural and low-income residents; preschool without direct cost to eligible families; rent, utility and employment assistance; support for recently released inmates and Spanish-speaking individuals; drug/smoking/alcohol prevention among middle and high schoolers; and business planning, credit counseling, financial literacy classes and microloan opportunities.

And MEO has been there for those impacted by the wildfires, including those who lost their homes, businesses and livelihoods. We are equipped to start programs quickly to get that needed support out to those in need as we have done for the wildfires, COVID-19 pandemic, 9-11 and other calamities.

We already are taking steps to tighten our belts as we await word from the federal government. The loss of CSBG funds will be devastating to MEO’s ability to reach those in need and the community.

If you have received help from MEO programs, please support us. If you have not had to tap MEO’s help, please consider MEO as insurance should life take a turn for the worse and you lose your job or income, as occurred during the pandemic, or your health.

While Hawaiʻi’s Congressional delegation is supportive, your voice will assist them with advocating for continued funding.

Sen. Brian Schatz: 808-523-2061 – Contact

Sen. Mazie Hirono: 808-522-8970 – Contact

Rep. Jill Tokuda: 808-746-6220 – Contact

Rep. Ed Case: 808-650-6688 – Contact

MEO wants to continue to support those in need. Helping People. Changing Lives.

