Episode 28 of Kīlauea eruption begins; Periods of ash fall expected

Periods of ash fall expected from Kīlauea

Update: 7:04 a.m., July 9, 2025

Web cams and satellite data indicate that occasional small bursts of volcanic ash continue to emanate from Halemaʻumaʻu Crater. Low level trade winds will push ash toward the west to west-southwest, and any ash fallout will likely occur over the Kaʻū District and Highway 11 southwest of the town of Volcano.

Avoid excessive exposure to ash which is an eye and respiratory irritant. Those with respiratory sensitivities should take extra precaution to minimize exposure.

Kilauea Episode 28 eruption (7.9.25) PC: USGS / HVO

Episode 28 of Kīlauea eruption at Halemaʻumaʻu begins

Update: 5:25 a.m., July 9, 2025

Episode 28 of the ongoing Halemaʻumaʻu eruption began at 4:10 a.m. on July 9 and is currently exhibiting a vent overflow and fountains reaching roughly 150 feet. Past episodes have produced incandescent lava fountains over 1000 feet high that result in eruptive plumes up to 20,000 feet above ground level.

High fountaining associated with this episode has not yet begun but is expected to start soon, as tremor, deflation, and fountain height are all increasing, according to the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory.

According to USGS weather stations just southwest of the summit, winds are blowing from the north-northeast direction at approximately 15 miles per hour, which suggests that volcanic gas emissions and volcanic material will be distributed south-southwest. Such trade winds typically turn more to the northeast during daylight hours.

All eruptive activity is confined to Halemaʻumaʻu crater within Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park

Three Kīlauea summit livestream videos that show eruptive lava fountains are available here: https://www.youtube.com/@usgs/streams

KPcam and KWcam provide views of the plume height for avaition purposes

Episode 28 was preceded by gas pistoning cycles, some of which produced small lava overflows at the north vent yesterday, according to the HVO. Fountains from the north vent are currently 150 feet high and feeding multiple lava streams at 5 a.m.

Most episodes of Halemaʻumaʻu lava fountaining since Dec. 23, 2024, have continued for around a day or less and have been separated by pauses in eruptive activity lasting generally at least several days.

No changes have been detected in the East Rift Zone or Southwest Rift Zone.

Kīlauea Volcano Alert Level/Aviation Color Code remain at WATCH/ORANGE. All current and recent activity is within Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park.