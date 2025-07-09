In 6 months, PWF removes over 8,000 pounds of marine debris from Maui waters

Marine debris consists of man-made objects cast adrift in the ocean. The debris poses a threat to the health and safety of humans, birds, marine life and coral reefs, which serve as natural buffers against waves, storms and floods. (Courtesy: Pacific Whale Foundation)

Pacific Whale Foundation announced that it has recovered 8,281 pounds of marine debris from Maui’s shores and waters so far this year.

Over the past six months, its conservation team said it responded to more than 25 reports of marine debris, mobilizing efforts from sunrise to sunset to protect Maui’s reefs and marine ecosystems. Among the notable recoveries was the largest net ever reported by PWF, weighing a staggering 2,647 pounds, unearthed over multiple days from the shore of Waiheʻe. Another milestone included the organization’s first-ever in-water recovery operation at Mokuhoʻoniki, completed in partnership with Maui Pacific Divers.

In addition to these efforts, PWF continues its ongoing Reef Cleanup Dive Program, supported by the County of Maui Environmental Protection & Sustainability Division. Over the past six months, these dives have removed 1,170 pounds of marine debris from critical reef habitats, the nonprofit reported.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“This work wouldn’t be possible without the community support,” said Susan Frett, programs director. “From the volunteers who help us pull debris from the ocean, to the individuals who report sightings — everyone plays a role in protecting our island.”

For more information on how to get involved or report marine debris, visit www.pacificwhale.org.