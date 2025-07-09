Local 9-year-old Kailea Wittmer in final hours of national wildlife contest, seeks community’s help to advance

Maui keiki Kailea Wittmer has advanced to the Quarterfinals in the National Wildlife Federation’s Jr. Ranger Rick Competition — a nationwide program that lifts up young conservationists who care deeply about protecting the planet. (Courtesy: Morgan Wittmer)

Maui’s own Kailea Wittmer, 9, is in the final hours of the quarterfinal round in the Jr. Ranger Competition. She must place first in her group by 4 p.m. HST on Thursday, July 10, to move on to the semifinals.

The national contest, hosted by the National Wildlife Federation, celebrates young conservationists who love wildlife, speak up for the environment and inspire others to care for nature. Out of thousands of contestants, Wittmer has advanced this far due to community votes and generous donations. She will need additional votes to make it to the semifinals.

For the final day, supporters can vote twice daily for free using Facebook verification, or place any number of votes through donations, which support NWF’s ongoing conservation work, including wildlife protection, habitat restoration and education. Each dollar donation will count for two votes.

To vote or donate, visit https://jr-ranger.org/2025/kailea-dbe1.

“Kailea is a passionate advocate for wildlife and wild places,” said her mother, Morgan. “Whether she’s snorkeling over coral reefs, volunteering on beach cleanups or teaching her classmates about honu and native birds, she believes that every kid can be a voice for the planet.”

Her campaign message is “Kids can be wild and kind—and make a big difference.”

Kailea and her ʻohana expressed gratitude for the support already shown by the Maui community. Whether it’s a single vote or a generous donation, every action counts.

Voting closes at 4 p.m. HST on Thursday, July 10.