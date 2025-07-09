Maui rain gauges record below-average rainfall in June

Puffy white clouds carry little moisture over the West Maui Mountains in late March. The National Weather Service reports that dry conditions persisted in Central Maui in June. PC: Brian Perry

With the exception of a single site on southeast Molokaʻi, dry conditions prevailed in Maui County with mostly below-average rainfall recorded at rain gauges, according to the National Weather Service.

The driest areas were the leeward coasts and central valley of Maui and leeward Molokaʻi, forecasters reported. Those dry sites saw single-digit to the teens of percentages compared to average rainfall for the month of June.

Kīhei 2 and Keālia Pond recorded zero rainfall for the second month in a row. Kahului Airport also had zero rainfall for June. Windward areas and Lānaʻi didn’t fare much better overall, with the wettest spots only receiving around 50 to 90% of their June averages, the weather service reported.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The US Geological Survey’s West Wailuaiki Stream gauge had the highest monthly total of 11.64 inches (89% of average), and the highest daily total of 1.22 inches on the 27th. The site at ʻUlupalakua Ranch recorded its driest June since 2009, while the NWS gage at Kahakuloa had its driest June since 2010.

The exception to mostly dry rainfall was Kamalō on southeast Molokaʻi where rainfall recorded was almost 200% of average.

The year-to-date values were also on the dry side in June, with the majority of sites at 60% or higher, including leeward Maui (still near to above average, thanks to a wet January and April). The USGS’ West Wailuaiki Stream gauge remains on top with the county’s highest year-to-date total of 86.97 inches, which improves them to 72% of its year-to-date average.