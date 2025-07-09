Maui Surf Forecast for July 10, 2025

Shores Tonight Thursday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5 East Facing 4-6 4-6 4-6 4-6

TONIGHT Weather Mostly sunny until 6 PM, then mostly

cloudy. Numerous showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.7 feet 02:50 PM HST. Low 0.9 feet 09:36 PM HST. High 1.2 feet 01:07 AM HST.

THURSDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.4 feet 07:37 AM HST. High 2.8 feet 03:22 PM HST. Sunrise 5:52 AM HST. Sunset 7:11 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A small mid-period south swell will continue through Thursday. A slight boost to the period expected Friday night. Another small, long-period south swell is expected next Sunday night into Monday. Surf along south facing shores will boost along with the arrival of the mentioned swells. Surf along east-facing shores will be rough and choppy due to the breezy trade winds that will persist the rest of the week. A small northwest swell will pass through the islands Sunday night through Monday night.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD