Maui Weather Forecast for July 09, 2025

West Side

Today: Breezy. Mostly sunny with isolated showers. Highs 79 to 85. Northeast winds 10 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Breezy. Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows 68 to 75. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs 81 to 86. Northeast winds up to 15 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

South Side

Today: Sunny and breezy. Highs around 88. Northeast winds up to 20 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 76. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Thursday: Sunny and breezy. Highs around 89. North winds 10 to 25 mph.

North Shore

Today: Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Numerous showers in the morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs 78 to 85 near the shore to around 65 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with numerous showers. Lows around 71 near the shore to around 52 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Thursday: Partly sunny. Numerous showers in the morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs 79 to 85 near the shore to around 66 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Central Maui

Today: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs 81 to 88. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows 68 to 73. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Thursday: Sunny and breezy. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs 82 to 90. Northeast winds 10 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Upcountry

Today: Breezy. Mostly sunny with scattered showers. Highs around 64 at the visitor center to around 69 at the summit. East winds up to 25 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tonight: Breezy. Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows 44 to 54. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Thursday: Sunny. Scattered showers in the morning, then isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs around 64 at the visitor center to around 61 at the summit. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

East Maui

Today: Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Numerous showers in the morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs 78 to 85 near the shore to around 65 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with numerous showers. Lows around 71 near the shore to around 52 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Thursday: Partly sunny. Numerous showers in the morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs 79 to 85 near the shore to around 66 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Lanai City

Today: Sunny and breezy. Highs 73 to 81. Northeast winds 10 to 25 mph.

Tonight: Clear and breezy. Lows 62 to 67. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Thursday: Sunny. Highs 73 to 81. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Kaunakakai

Today: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs 71 to 89. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Breezy. Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows 60 to 74. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Thursday: Sunny. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs 72 to 89. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Detailed Forecast

Synopsis

An area of strong high pressure will begin to weaken and lift northeast of the islands today. Trades will weaken slightly as a result of the eased pressure gradient. Expect passing showers encapsulated within a band of fairly stable clouds today, leading up to more typical trade shower activity for windward and mauka areas for the remainder of the week.

Discussion

An area of strong high pressure responsible for maintaining breezy to strong trades will begin to weaken and lift northeastward, easing the local pressure gradient. As a result, trades will slightly weaken through the remainder of the week. While trends are showing weakening, brief periods of stronger winds may still remain in wind-prone locations. However, latest observations, including across the summits, have begun to show this decrease, as overall trades are expected to be moderate to locally breezy beginning today.

As trades weaken, fire concerns will also be on the decline. Expect humidity levels rebound back above criteria levels and the local KBDI value at Honolulu remains below the 600 threshold. While conditions are not favorable for fire concerns, it is worth noting that any unintentional spark could lead to a fire and to remain vigilant when recreating outdoors during this transition period.

Latest satellite observations also showcase some passing showers encapsulated within a band of fairly stable clouds moving west to east into the windward and mauka areas. Pockets of moisture will likely be escorted by these trades, bringing periodic shower activity to windward and mauka areas through the remainder of the week.

Aviation

Moderate to locally breezy trades persist through the day under predominately stable conditions. Passing showers favoring windward and mountain areas may lead to brief MVFR conditions. Otherwise, VFR conditions will prevail.

AIRMET Tango remains in effect for moderate low-level turbulence over and downwind of island terrain.

Marine

High pressure far northeast of the islands will support fresh to strong trades across the area. A Small Craft Advisory (SCA) is now in effect for all Hawaiian coastal waters through 6 AM HST Wednesday. The surface high will move eastward and weaken slightly during the second half of the week, but winds are likely to remain breezy to locally strong in the windier channels and waters of Maui County and the Big Island through the rest of the week. A SCA is in effect from 6AM Wednesday through 6AM Thursday for the typical windier waters around Maui and the Big Island.

A small mid-period south swell will continue through Thursday. A slight boost to the period expected on Saturday. Another small, long- period swell expected next Sunday night into Monday. Surf along south facing shores will boost along with the arrival of the mentioned swells. Surf along east-facing shores will be rough and choppy due to the breezy trade winds that will persist the rest of the week.

HFO Watches/Warnings/Advisories

Small Craft Advisory until 6 AM HST early this morning for Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters, Maui County Leeward Waters, Big Island Windward Waters.

Small Craft Advisory until 6 AM HST Thursday for Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Leeward Waters, Big Island Southeast Waters.

