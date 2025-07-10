313 bills signed into law in 2025 legislative session, including fireworks and Maui wildfire settlement bills

Bill signing (7.3.25). PC: Office of the Governor

Gov. Josh Green, M.D., took action on 313 of the 321 bills enrolled during the 2025 regular session of the Hawai‘i State Legislature.

Of those, Green conducted 13 bill signing ceremonies to bring together community leaders and stakeholders to discuss and highlight impactful legislation. Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke led efforts for broadband access and expanded Preschool Open Doors through two bill signing ceremonies as acting governor.

Significant milestones during this legislative bill signing session include the enactment of the state budget:



On June 30, the governor signed House Bill 300 (Act 250, SLH 2025), the executive biennium budget, which appropriates $19.8 billion across all means of financing in fiscal year 2026 and $19.7 billion in fiscal year 2027. It includes $10.53 billion in general funds in fiscal 2026 and $10.58 billion in fiscal 2027.



CIP funding within the budget comprises $3.3 billion across all means of financing in fiscal 2026 and $2.3 billion in fiscal year 2027. General obligation bonds to support statewide construction projects allocates $1.4 billion for fiscal 2026 and $432 million for fiscal 2027.



Green line-item vetoed $110 million across the fiscal biennium, representing less than half a percent of the roughly $40 billion state budget. These reductions demonstrate fiscal prudence in maintaining a stabilized state budget amid emerging federal funding uncertainty.



Additional key legislation enacted includes:



On May 27, Green signed Senate Bill 1396 (Act 96, SLH 2025) into law, establishing the nation’s first Green Fee to combat the ever-evolving climate crisis that threatens the state. Guided by recommendations from the Climate Advisory Team (CAT), established by Green, comprehensive climate and community-based policies identified the need for a sustainable funding source to support climate resiliency. Dialogue between key stakeholders and the tourism industry contributed to a collaborative effort to find solutions to safeguard the environment.



The signing of this bill strengthens infrastructure and funds initiatives through the revenue generated by a 0.75% increase to the transient accommodation tax. Revenues will fund environmental stewardship, climate and hazard mitigation and sustainable tourism.



On May 30, Green signed Senate Bill 1300 (Act 139, SLH 2025), expanding access to free school meals for Hawai‘i public school students. The legislation aims to eliminate barriers for students experiencing food insecurity, allowing keiki to focus on learning and extracurricular activities. Beginning in the 2025-26 school year, free school meals will be available to all qualifying students under the National School Lunch Program. The following school year, eligibility will expand to include ‘ohana with income below 300% of the federal poverty level. The act appropriates $3.3 million to the Department of Education over the two school years to subsidise free school meals.

On June 30, Green signed House Bill 1483 (Act 243, SLH 2025), strengthening legislation relating to fireworks crimes and increasing the criminal penalties for violators. These newly enacted provisions aim to safeguard Hawai‘i residents and communities by setting stronger deterrences and implementing additional regulatory measures to support the prosecution of fireworks-related crimes.

To further enhance enforcement, the legislation works to streamline the judicial process by amending the traffic and emergency period infractions adjudication system to include fireworks infractions. The addition shall expedite the handling of the high-volume fireworks violation and reduce the burden on the courts.

On July 7, Green signed Senate Bill 1044 (Act 296, SLH 2025), reactivating the Hawaiʻi Hurricane Relief Fund (HHRF) to provide insurance coverage in scenarios where the private market fails to do so. To provide additional insurance coverage options, the bill enhances the powers of the Hawaiʻi Property Insurance Association (HPIA) and establishes the Condominium Loan Program to help buildings remain insurable, and mandates the Insurance Commissioner to conduct a comprehensive study aimed at developing sustainable strategies for market stabilization.

On July 8, Green signed House Bill 1001 (Act 301, SLH 2025), establishing the Maui Wildfires Settlement Trust Fund to support the funding for the claims of settlement arising from the 2023 Maui wildfires. The bill appropriates $807.5 million to support the state’s portion of the total $4.037 billion settlement agreement. This funding provides timely compensation for survivors as an alternative to lengthy litigation.

To prioritize victims and their families, provisions in Act 301 specify that property and casualty insurance companies can only recover payments made to a policyholder through a statutory lien.

Additionally, Green signed House Bill 1064 (Act 302, SLH 2025), effectuating the Phase Three report provided by the Fire Safety Research Institute, to improve the state’s fire preparedness and response following the 2023 Maui wildfires. The recommendations provided intent to set improvements to the Office of the State Fire Marshal.

Under Act 302, the Office of the State Fire Marshal is transferred to the Department of Law Enforcement and is to be led by the State Fire Marshal, the first in the state in nearly 46 years. The measure establishes roles, duties and discretionary authority for both the Office and the State Fire Marshal. To further integrate this role into the state, organizational structure amendments clarify responsibility and reporting requirements for the State Fire Marshal and the State Fire Council.

Part of the State Fire Marshal’s responsibility is to provide centralized analysis of fire occurrences from across the state using the annual records submitted by each county’s fire chief. The legislation establishes the biennial statistical report requirement to keep the public informed and to provide the legislature with reports regarding the office’s operations.

Gov. Green signed more than 300 additional bills, separate from the public bill signing ceremonies.

“This legislative session delivered many important wins, and I’m deeply grateful to the Hawai‘i State Legislature for championing measures that serve our people and protect our ‘āina,” said Green. “At the same time, we faced real challenges, especially the uncertainty of federal funding, which put critical lifelines for our communities at risk.”



It was the foresight and resilience of our communities — and our willingness to listen — that helped move many of these bills across the finish line. I remain committed to advocating for key administrative priorities, including housing, homelessness, healthcare, wellness and resilience, and climate action. Together, we will continue to build a stronger, healthier and more sustainable future for all of Hawai‘i.”