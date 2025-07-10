County DOT to hold two Kīhei community events about Park Maui on July 24, 25

Kamaʻole Beach parks are part of the Park Maui pilot program, which aims to enhance parking access and management. PC: County of Maui Kamaʻole Beach Park III photo

The County of Maui Department of Transportation will hold two community events on July 24 and 25, 2025, in Kīhei to provide updates on the Park Maui program and gather community input. The events aim to inform residents, businesses and visitors about the County’s new parking management initiative, which focuses on improving parking access and efficiency in high-demand areas.

A Park Maui meeting will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 24, at Kīhei Community Center, 303 E. Līipoa St. Topics include the status of the Park Maui pilot program in Kīhei; the new Parking Ambassador Program managed by Diamond Parking Services; proposed parking locations, rates and time limits; proposed resident parking benefits at beach parks; technology, such as new pay stations and the Park Maui mobile app; and future Park Maui locations.

A Park Maui booth will be staffed from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, July 25, at Kīhei Fourth Friday, Azeka Mauka, 1279 S. Kīhei Road. The booth will feature information on the status of the Park Maui pilot program in Kīhei; the new Parking Ambassador Program managed by Diamond Parking Services; proposed parking locations, rates and time limits; and technology, such as new pay stations and the Park Maui mobile app.

“We encourage residents and visitors to attend the July outreach events in Kīhei to get the latest updates on the Park Maui pilot program and share their feedback,” County Department of Transportation Director Marc Takamori said. “This pilot phase is an important step toward improving parking access and management. Hearing from the public will help us shape the program to better serve the community’s needs.”

During both community events, County staff and DIXON Resources Unlimited consultants will discuss key aspects of the program and gather input from attendees.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

For more information and a complete schedule of community events, visit www.parkmaui.com.