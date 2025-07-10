Energy leaders convene on Maui to tackle tough challenges, offer real solutions

Hawaiʻi Energy Conference 2025 – Day 1. PC: courtesy.

The 12th Annual Hawaiʻi Energy Conference, held May 21–22 on Maui, brought together 365 energy leaders, policymakers, innovators and community advocates to explore actionable strategies for Hawaiʻi’s transition to a clean energy future.

Hosted by the Maui Economic Development Board, the two-day conference featured dynamic keynote addresses, engaging panels, and in-depth discussions on the state’s most pressing energy challenges. Discussion ranged from affordability and grid reliability to community priorities and advanced technologies.

Mayor Richard Bissen gave opening remarks with a focus on Maui County’s commitment to sustainability through energy efficiency, water conservation and culturally rooted decision-making. He highlighted completed upgrades at 139 county facilities and solar battery installations at 34 more, which organizers said are reducing costs, conserving over 81 million gallons of water annually, and creating local jobs.

Mark Glick, Chief Energy Officer of the Hawaiʻi State Energy Office, delivered an extended introduction to the first panel of the day, replacing Gov. Josh Green, M.D., who was unable to attend due to commitments in Washington, D.C. Glick outlined the state’s bold goal—accelerating to 100% renewable energy for Maui County, Hawaiʻi, and Kauaʻi by 2035.

He emphasized the importance of reducing oil price volatility, improving grid reliability, and investing in local biofuels like sunflower-based biodiesel. Glick also raised critical questions about the alignment between Hawaiʻi’s decarbonization laws and its renewable portfolio standards, urging a thoughtful balance between emissions reduction and energy self-sufficiency.