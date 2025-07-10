Hawaiʻi Police Chief Moszkowicz is out. Commission does not accept retraction of his resignation

Ben Moszkowicz is out as Hawaiʻi Island police chief after the Police Commission voted 4-4 on Thursday not to accept the retraction of his resignation.

Chief Ben Moszkowicz speaks to the Hawaiʻi County Police Commission during a special hearing on Thursday, July 10, 2025. (Kelsey Walling/Big Island Now)

His last day will be Aug. 31, after the commission amended his original resignation date of July 15 at Moszkowiczʻ request to accommodate retirement benefits.

On June 4, Moszkowicz submitted his resignation to become interim chief of the Honolulu Police Department — which he did at the recommendation of Honolulu City and County Mayor Rick Blangiardi.

But only hours later, he rescinded his resignation.

With Moskowicz not available for the June 21 Police Commission meeting due to a prior family obligation on Kauaʻi, the Commission decided to hold a special hearing on July 10 to hear his side of the story.

While addressing the Commission, Moszkowicz laid out the timeline of events that led to the resignation, his withdrawal, the interview for interim chief and his public apology.

He expressed his regret for the resignation and his desire to remain on the Big Island to serve the community.

However, when asked by police commissioner Lloyd Enriquez what he would have done if he had been hired for the interim position, Moszkowicz said he does not know.

The vote to accept Moszkowicz’s withdrawal of resignation was 4-4 with Police Commissioners Jacob Tavares, Wendy Sue Botelho, Greg Yamada, Lloyd K. Enriquez voting no, and Vice Chair John Bertsch, and Commissioners Arthur Buckman and Eileen Lacerte voting yes.

Moszkowicz assumed the role of police chief in Hawaiʻi County in December 2022, after serving on the Honolulu Police force for 22 years as a captain and other ranks.

Editorʻs Note: This is a developing story.